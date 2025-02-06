NBA Trade Deadline: Should Pistons Consider Reunion With Luke Kennard?
During his first offseason running the Detroit Pistons front office, Trajan Langdon prioritized outside shooting around the team's young core. As Thursday's trade deadline approaches, they've been connected to one of the NBA's more efficient three-point shooters.
Earlier this week, the staff at The Athletic put out an updated version of their NBA Trade Board. It features a wide range of names of players who could be moved, including Luke Kennard of the Memphis Grizzlies. When citing the best fits for the veteran guard, Detroit was among the teams brought up.
He's a valuable offensive player who has real defensive question marks because of his lack of size and length, but he's super smart and at least knows where to be in terms of rotating and scrambling around. Kennard is also on an expiring contract and makes $9.3 million.
Kennard is a player the Pistons know very well, as they drafted him 12th overall in 2017. He went on to spend his first three years in Detroit before eventually being traded to the LA Clippers.
Since entering the NBA, Kennard has been one of the most effective three-point shooters in the league. This season, he is connecting on 48.5% of his attempts while shoting close to five a game.
Kennard is in the final year of his contract, allowing Langdon to maintain financial flexibility into the future. He isn't much of a threat to put the ball on the floor, but would be an instant complement to Cade Cunningham. We've seen what Malik Beasley has been able to do playing alongside the All-Star guard. Adding another marksman to the fold would only make the Pistons star even tougher to contain.