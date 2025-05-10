NBA Trade Idea Ends Pistons’ Division Rivalry With Greek Freak
If the Detroit Pistons don’t plan to pursue a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, they could still find themselves affected by a possible Milwaukee Bucks blockbuster, since the Greek Freak has been dominating in the Central Division since rising to superstardom.
After another first-round exit, the Bucks are in a tough spot. They’ve felt the pressure to put a contender around Antetokounmpo, but they haven’t had a chance to come close to finding the same success as they did in 2021.
Many believe that Antetokounmpo will join Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant in headlining the NBA trade market this summer. One NBA trade idea ends the Greek Freak experience in Milwaukee once and for all.
Giannis for a Stash of Talent
In a recent rundown of trade predictions, Bleacher Report put together a possible framework of a trade between the Bucks and the Houston Rockets.
Milwaukee would part ways with just Giannis, while taking on Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick.
“The sad reality is that an Antetokounmpo trade needs to happen now to maximize his value, as the 30-year-old still has two guaranteed years remaining on his contract. This is a chance for Milwaukee to get a haul of draft picks and young players, including a really good selection in the 2025 draft,” BR’s Greg Swartz wrote.
Being in the NBA since 2013, Giannis has been a dominant force in the division for a long time. He’s a two-time MVP, nine-time All-Star, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, one-time NBA Finals MVP, and has eight All-NBA nods since 2017.
The Pistons haven’t been a playoff-caliber squad for most of Giannis’ run in Milwaukee, but even when they improved to become the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference this year, Antetokounmpo’s team had Detroit’s number. In four games, the Bucks swept the Pistons this past season. Currently, the Bucks hold a 13-game winning streak against Detroit.
Giannis leaving the Central Division wouldn’t solve all of Detroit’s problems, but it could be beneficial. As the offseason approaches and the trade market forms, the Bucks will be one of the teams that everybody is keeping an eye on, as the basketball world waits patiently for a Giannis trade request.
