NBA Trade Takes Potential Partner Away From Detroit Pistons
The NBA expects to see a trade get finalized over the weekend. A Detroit Pistons rival will land a new center.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers agreed to make a deal with the Miami Heat. By sending a future second-round pick to Miami, the Pacers are landing the veteran center Thomas Bryant.
Last season, Bryant appeared in 38 games while averaging 12 minutes per game. During that stretch, Bryant produced six points and four rebounds per game.
This year, the veteran came off the bench for just ten games. Seeing the same amount of playing time, Bryant has produced four points and three rebounds throughout his outings in 2024-2025.
The Pacers were expected to make a trade for a center as injuries have caused a hit to their depth in the front court. While division rivals are less likely to make deals with each other, the Pistons could’ve been a potential trade partner for Indiana.
Recently, Detroit’s backup center, Isaiah Stewart, was considered to be one of the team’s most likely trade candidates by an NBA insider. It was also noted that the veteran reserve Paul Reed could be on the move at some point as well.
While there hasn’t been any recent indication the Pistons could part ways with Jalen Duren, it’s difficult to imagine the Pistons have an untouchable tag on their former first-round pick.
Barring any unexpected changes between Friday and Sunday, it seems the Pacers have made their decision. Thomas Bryant will take up minutes behind Myles Turner as Indiana hopes to keep improving after getting off to a disappointing start.
Heading into their Friday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pacers held a 10-15 record, with six losses in their past ten games. While Bryant doesn’t instantly move the needle for the Pacers, he’s a much-needed depth piece.
Now, there’s one less potential trade partner in the market for a backup center.