NBA Writer Ranks Top 3 Detroit Pistons Trade Assets
When it comes to the rebuilders of the NBA in 2024, the Detroit Pistons are near the top of the list. After failing to exceed 20 wins in each of the previous two seasons, expectations aren’t too high for Detroit heading into the new basketball year.
As a result, you can count on the Pistons to be viewed as sellers ahead of the next trade deadline.
Last year, the Pistons were one of the most active teams leading up to the closing time of the trade market. While they might not be as eager to offload players as they were last season, a lot can change throughout the course of the season.
Assuming the Pistons do talk shop this season, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently ranked the team’s top three trade assets while asking the critical question: Should they get traded?
Pistons Trade Assets
1. Jalen Duren
Aside from Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren might be the closest Pistons player to being a sure contributor for years to come. The former 13th overall pick wrapped up his sophomore effort last season by producing 14 points and 12 rebounds per game in 61 outings.
While Duren isn’t a stretch-five, he’s extremely efficient from the field, averaging 62 percent in the shooting department. When it comes to non-Cunningham youngsters in Detroit, Duren would probably land Detroit its biggest haul. He could end up being a player on a few teams’ wish lists.
2. Jaden Ivey
Selected before Duren in 2022, Jaden Ivey is a top-five selection. During his rookie season, Ivey produced 16 points and five assists per game. He shot 34 percent from three in 74 games.
Last year, Ivey saw a slight regression from three while averaging fewer points and fewer assistants. It’s certainly not time for Detroit to throw him on the trade block, but there are enough questions to leave Ivey as a potential candidate for the future. Cunningham needs reliable shooters to surround him. While the Pistons front office will mask Ivey’s struggles in that department with a few key veteran additions this year, those upgrades are temporary. Year three could end up being make-or-break for Ivey in Detroit.
3. Ausar Thompson
With one NBA season in the bag, many can confidently say that Ausar Thompson is one of the better young wing defenders in the league. On the other hand, Thompson’s long-range shooting remains a significant question mark heading into his sophomore effort.
In 63 games, Thompson attempted over 100 threes last season. He made just 19 percent of them. Similar to Ivey, Thompson is in a situation where he has to display better two-way value—especially when it comes to three-point shooting—to stay on the court with Cunningham. Fortunately for Thompson, his defense should be enough to keep him in the rotation, even if he’s struggling to show progress on the other side.
What Was the Verdict?
BR’s Swartz concluded the Pistons shouldn’t be looking into trading any of these prospects in the near future. With key changes made over the offseason, the three should get a fair look under J.B. Bickerstaff’s new system.
There would certainly be a stronger case for Ivey and Duren, as they have more than one season of experience under their belt. Since the Pistons aren’t pressured to make a playoff push right away, they should continue to allow the young core to develop without making any premature judgment.