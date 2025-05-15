NBA Writer Suggests Detroit Pistons Should Consider Reunion
When the Detroit Pistons approached the 2024-2025 NBA season, playoffs weren’t the goal. The fact that the Pistons put up a good fight against the New York Knicks in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs was a sign that they were much better than expected.
Now, there’s a major question looming in Detroit. Is it time to speed up the contending process—or remain on a similar timeline, which requires plenty of patience?
Those in favor of the former likely aren’t thrilled with Trajan Langdon’s public messages. The Pistons know they are better and need to shift from having a rebuilding mindset to a playoff-contending one, but they don’t seem to believe that striking a blockbuster trade for a superstar is the logical move at this time. Maybe a notable non-max free agent signing could be up their alley.
As The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson suggests, perhaps a reunion with Quentin Grimes could make sense.
NBA Writer Makes a Case for a Pistons-Grimes Reunion for the 2025-2026 Season
“Grimes is low on this list (7th) because of his importance to the franchise he ended the season with,” Patterson wrote. “Grimes would give the Pistons a scoring punch off the bench akin to [Cam] Thomas, just with a bit more size.”
Last year, Grimes was in the midst of his third season with the New York Knicks. It was evident he was losing his spot in the rotation, and there wasn’t much of a future for the former 25th overall pick in New York.
The Knicks made a notable trade with the Pistons at the 2024 trade deadline. Grimes hoped to have a key role in Detroit after the deal went through, but injuries prevented the young veteran from having a major impact down the stretch of a 14-win season.
In six games, Grimes averaged five points while shooting 21 percent from the field. Ahead of the 2024-2025 season, the Pistons swapped out Grimes for Tim Hardaway Jr.
During his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, Grimes played well. He was posting averages of 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 40 percent from three in 47 games. Knowing Grimes was set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, the Mavs traded him away for a more defensive-minded forward, who has multiple seasons on his deal in Caleb Martin.
With the Philadelphia 76ers, Grimes thrived. With the keys to the offense, he took advantage of being in a massively undermanned situation and shot up his value with 22 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged five rebounds and five assists, notching career-highs in all major categories.
Grimes will be open for business on the open market, but any offer can be matched by the Sixers. Early on in the offseason, the Sixers have made it clear they would like to retain the 25-year-old veteran. If the Pistons want a redo, the option is there to try. However, it would take an above-market offer to force the Sixers out of the Grimes business.