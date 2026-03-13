How Detroit Pistons Proved NBA Championship Mentality in Win Over Philadelphia 76ers

The Detroit Pistons showed why they are the prime contenders for not only the Eastern Conference crown but also the NBA title after their 131-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Leading from start to finish against the playoff-chasing Sixers, the Pistons were able to win despite a carefully curated gameplan from their counterparts.

Duncan Robinson scored 19 points, Javonte Green added 17 points, and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons, who won the game in convincing fashion, despite Cade Cunningham being essentially marked out of the game.

Cunningham faced constant double teams throughout the game and attempted just six shots from the field, tying the third-lowest mark of his career. He scored eight points but dished out a game-high 13 assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

The Pistons prove that they can win without Cunningham's huge contribution

Cunningham will always attract attention from the opposition defense. He leads the Pistons with 24.6 points and 10.0 assists, along with 5.6 rebounds, so he needs a supporting cast.

And despite the early-season heater that Detroit went on, it was heavily reliant on Cunningham, along with Duren, to provide the bulk of the scoring.

Detroit might have won 13 straight games in the early stage of the campaign, but going into the business end with the playoffs lingering, would those two be able to carry the weight? Undoubtedly, they would need help.

The win over the Sixers certainly showed that Cunningham can rely on his teammates to carry his offensive responsibilities, with the tough inside play and midrange game of Duren and the hot shooting of Robinson, who went 5-for-7 from three-point land in the victory.

You can also throw in the experience and big-game veteran Tobias Harris, who, at 33-years-old, still contributes with 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The 14-year forward had 15 points on 54% shooting and five boards against Philadelphia.

The win also showed that they can focus for 48 minutes. The Pistons haven’t trailed in their last two games, following a four-game slip where they lost that focus and perhaps showed too much respect to the opposition, especially to the Brooklyn Nets, where they let a 23-point lead slip to lose 107-105 on Saturday. However, they gained revenge by beating them four days later.

For now, the Pistons are 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics, who have lost two games in a row. Detroit needs everyone on board to contribute before the postseason starts.

Thursday’s victory over the Sixers was a great mark.