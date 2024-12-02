NBA Writer Suggests Warriors-Pistons Trade Involving Thriving Veteran
In recent years, a struggling Detroit Pistons team would’ve been prime candidates to move veteran players on short-term deals ahead of the trade deadline. It’s unclear if the Pistons will take a similar route, as they are off to an interesting start this year, winning over 40 percent of their matchups.
If Detroit is willing to offer up one of their older veterans before the 2025 NBA trade deadline, Sporting News’ Dean Simon suggests the Golden State Warriors could get on the phone to make a pitch to acquire Malik Beasley.
“The Warriors’ bench could have used another scoring option to close out their potential win against Brooklyn,” Simon wrote earlier this week. “To remedy this situation, Warriors’ general manager Mike Dunleavy may consider picking up the phone to contact an Eastern Conference team to inquire about their efficient sharp-shooting guard.”
Over the summer, Beasley wrapped up a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a notable addition for the Pistons as they made a handful of key changes from the front office to the coaching staff and down to the roster.
When Beasley inked his short-term deal with the Pistons, there was early talk about him being a potential trade candidate later in the season. However, he’s maintained an important role on the improving Pistons.
Prior to Friday night’s matchup between the Pistons and the Indiana Pacers, Beasley averaged 15 points on 38 percent shooting from three in 20 matchups. When the Pistons brought the seasoned veteran in, they hoped to benefit from Beasley’s ability to successfully knock down threes at a high volume. He’s attempted nine threes per game, living up to expectations early on.
When the winter rolls around, it could be up to Beasley to decide what’s next. If he believes in what the Pistons are building, then Detroit won’t have to feel pressured to move on. If the 28-year-old 2016 first-round pick wants to join a contender, then the Pistons would have to at least work the phones and give it a thought.
“Beasley’s ability would hopefully transfer during his prospective time in Golden State, where a spot on the bench for a shooting guard has recently opened following the season-ending ACL injury to the Warriors’ De’Anthony Melton,” Simon added.
Detroit might not be as active in the trade market this season, but Trajan Langdon might have to take some calls on Beasley as he’s been very productive through the first month of the season.