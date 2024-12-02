NBA Writer Suggests Warriors-Pistons Trade Involving Thriving Veteran

Cade and Malik have gotten a great chemistry going on. Cade is always aware of where Malik is, and MB does a great job of relocating without the ball and creating open passing lanes for Cade to find him.



Malik Beasley has been by far my favorite Pistons addition this year.