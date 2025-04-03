Orlando Magic can Help Seal Detroit Pistons' Playoff Fate
For the majority of the second half of the season, the Detroit Pistons have floated around the top six spots in the Eastern Conference standings. Now, as things slowly come to a close, they are on the cusp of sealing their playoff fate.
The Pistons have been well on their way to their first postseason appearance since 2019. However, with the standings being so tight, it remains unclear where they'll land. Depending on how things unfold on Thursday, Detroit could lock themselves in to not having to partake in the play-in tournament.
Sitting in fifth place, Detroit has a five-and-a-half game lead over the seventh-place Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero and company are slated to be in action Thursday, and if they happen to lose, it will mean the Pistons are guaranteed to finish in the top six in the East.
Unfortunately for the Pistons, clinching on Thursday seems unlikely. The Magic are squaring off against a Washington Wizards team that currently has the NBA's second-worst record at 17-59. Seeing that they'll want to hold on to the No. 7 seed, Orlando still has something to compete for in their final games.
As for the Pistons, they find themselves in a bit of a skid right now. Though they haven't dropped in the standings, they're currently riding a two-game losing streak. After dropping their drama-filled matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves over the weekend, Detroit was handed a loss at the hands of the OKC Thunder on national TV.
The Pistons will attempt to get back on track before the playoffs on Friday night, facing off against Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors.
