Pair of Atlanta Hawks Wings to Miss Matchup vs Detroit Pistons
Fresh off their gut-punching defeat to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons return to action on Friday night. They're back on their home floor as they play host to Trae Young and the Atlatna Hawks.
Heading into this matchup, the Hawks sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-5 record. Before facing off against the Pistons, they secure a win over the New York Knicks in their previous game.
While the Hawks might have momentum heading into Friday's matchup, they are going to be shorthanded. They'll be without a pair of rotation players as Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) have already been ruled out. Both players have played in a total of three combined games through the opening weeks of the season.
Looking at the Hawks roster, one player the Pistons will have to watch out for is No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. He is making the most of his extended minutes with players being out, erupting for 33 points against the Knicks. There is also Atlanta's key players, Young and Jalen Johnson, who Detroit will have to keep close tabs on as well.
As for the Pistons they too might not be at full strength for the matchup with the Hawks. After suffering a sprained against the Hornets, third-year big man Jalen Duren is doubtful. If he can't suit up, Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed will be called upon to man the center position. Reed stepped up in a big way for the Pistons Wednesday when Duren was forced to exit, notching 13 points and two rebounds in 12 minutes of action.
For those looking to tune in, the Pistons and Hawks are slated to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.