Pair of Detroit Pistons Forwards Viewed as Possible Trade Candidates
Through the first month of the season, the Detroit Pistons are off to a drastically better pace compared to last year. A large reason why they've had so much success is the upgrades Trajan Langdon has made to the roster. Most notably, bringing in a strong veteran presence.
Along with prioritizing shooting, Langdon also brought in vets who could be mentors for the Pistons' young core. Among those brought in were Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Both players have been strong complements in Detroit, but at the end of the day, they are reliable veterans on a rebuilding squad hopeful to make the playoffs. Because of this, the people at HoopsHype named THJ and Beasley as possible trade candidates moving forward.
Tim Hardaway Jr. ($16.19 million) and Malik Beasley ($6 million) are shooting well from three-point range and are in the final year of their contracts. While Detroit placed a premium this offseason on acquiring both players to spread the floor and add veteran presences in the locker room, both could be intriguing short-term rentals for playoff-caliber teams.
With Ausar Thompson making his return from a blood clot diagnosis last season, the Pistons have an array of forward they can delpoy on a nightly basis. This could make a player like Hardaway Jr. more expendible come the trade deadline, seeing that Detroit will want to prioritize the development of their young players. However, Beasley is not a player Langdon should consder moving.
Beasley has thrived with the Pistons, averaging 15.9 PPG and shooting just shy of 40% from beyond the arc. His presence has added a much-needed dynamic to the offense, and losing him at the back end of the year would be a major blow.
Even though Beasley is only on a one-year deal, the Pistons should roll the dice and keep him around in hopes of retaining him in free agency.