Detroit Pistons Face Charlotte Hornets in First Meeting Since Massive Brawl

Two wins are all the Detroit Pistons need to join the 60-win club this season. Entering Friday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Pistons currently post a 58-22 overall record.

Two road games remain on the Pistons regular-season schedule, and wins over the Hornets and the Indiana Pacers will clinch 60 wins for the Pistons for the first time since the 2005-06 NBA season, when they finished at 64-18.

The Pistons, already having clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, look to join the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs as the only other two NBA teams to reach 60 wins this season.

First Meeting Since Massive Brawl In Charlotte

Feb 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward Moussa Diabaté (14) get into a fight and would be ejected along with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and forward/center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Friday night’s matchup against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center is set to be the first since a massive brawl between the two teams took place on Feb. 9. The brawl resulted in suspensions for Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart by the NBA. Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate also received suspensions for the Hornets as a result of the fight.

While the Pistons are locked into the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets are fighting for a better playoff positioning. The way things stand heading into Friday night’s NBA action, the Hornets are likely to be in the play-in tournament as they are currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-37 overall record.

With the Hornets two games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, a loss on Friday night to the Pistons would guarantee them a spot in the play-in tournament. A win for the Hawks over the Cavaliers also clinches a play-in tournament spot for the Pistons.

Potenial First Round Playoff Preview For Pistons

Apr 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Hornets are a team the Pistons could very well face in the first round of the playoffs. Based on their regular-season matchups, a first-round playoff series against the Hornets would be intriguing for NBA fans.

Regardless of whether they make the playoffs, the Hornets have had a remarkable turnaround this season as they are guaranteed a winning record. Last season, the Hornets were the third-worst team in the NBA with a 19-63 overall record.

The leadership of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball, along with the emergence of rookie Kon Knueppel, has helped turn the Hornets franchise around. Miller leads the Hornets in scoring, averaging 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

The tip-off between the Pistons and Hornets at the Spectrum Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday.