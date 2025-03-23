Pelicans Make Zion Williamson Decision vs Detroit Pistons
Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New Orleans Pelicans will miss the veteran star Zion Williamson.
According to the official NBA injury report, Williamson is dealing with a back contusion. The Pelicans initially put his status as questionable, but have ultimately ruled him out.
When the Pelicans faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road recently for a two-game stretch, Williamson missed the action for the second outing. He appeared in the first matchup, leading the Pelicans to a victory.
With a 30-minute shift, Williamson shot 12-16 from the field to score 29 points. He also teased a double-double with eight assists and came down with five rebounds.
When the Pelicans took on the Timberwolves for the rematch without Zion, they came up short with a 134-93 loss.
The Pistons paid a visit to the Pelicans for the first time this season on March 15. Although Williamson was questionable heading into the game, he was cleared for a 28-minute shift.
The high-flying veteran knocked down 50 percent of his shots to score 30 points. He also had six rebounds and three assists. Detroit defeated the Pelicans 127-81. The two teams will battle it out for the second and final time this season on Sunday afternoon.
Williamson will not be a part of the action this time around. This season, Williamson has appeared in just 30 games. He is averaging 25 points on 57 percent shots from the field while producing seven rebounds and five assists per game.