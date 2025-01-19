Phoenix Suns Center Posts Rare Stat line in Debut vs Detroit Pistons
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons were back on their home floor to take on the Phoenix Suns. They'd be the first squad to face off against the new-look roster following the NBA's latest trade.
Earlier this week, the Suns executed a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Nick Richards. In exchange for the young center, Phoenix departed with Josh Okogie and multiple second-round picks.
Days after the trade, Richards was ready to make his debut against the Pistons. Despite it being his first game with his new team, he'd have a lot of success in the 125-121 victory for the Suns. In 29 minutes off the bench, Richards recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds on 7-for-8 shooting from the field.
With this performance, Richards pulled off something that had never been done in the NBA before. He became the first player in history to record at least 20 points and 10 rebounds on 85% shooting or better with zero turnonvers in their team debut.
Richards' play was one of many catalysts in Phoenix handing the Pistons their second-straight loss. The biggest being Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who combined for 71 points. For the Pistons. Tobias Harris (21 points) and Cade Cunningham (20 points, 11 assists) were the notable standouts.
The Pistons were one of the NBA's hottest teams since the start of 2025, but now have been dealt back-to-back losses. This hasn't affected their positioning in the standings, as they remain in eighth place with a 21-21 record.
Following this matchup, the Pistons hit the road for a five-game road trip. First up is an afternoon matchup with the Houston Rockets as part of the NBA's MLK Day slate.