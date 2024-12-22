Phoenix Suns Coach Issues Honest Statement on Detroit Pistons
Before the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons tipped off on Saturday night, the head coach, Mike Budenholzer, assessed his opponent and issued props to the young team and its leader, Cade Cunningham.
While the Pistons might not have been a threat to a contending team like the Suns in the recent past, Detroit has clearly reached a new level as Cunningham takes another step in his development.
What stands out the most to a Western Conference outsider looking in?
“It feels like they bring a level of physicality to the game,” said Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.
“They're just, there's a physicality, both offensively and defensively, that they're executing. “They cut hard, screen hard. We played them a couple of times in preseason, so I feel like I'm a little more familiar with them. … You felt it in the preseason.”
Since JB Bickerstaff took over this season, the Pistons have worked on building their identity as a defense-first-minded team that brings physicality to every possession. When it’s clicking, they find results similar to their 133-125 victory over Phoenix on Saturday night.
Sure, the Pistons gave up 43 points to Kevin Durant, and another 26 to Bradley Beal, but they made sure to trade those shots right back on the offensive end. In a shootout, the Pistons made 49 percent of their threes and saw seven players reach double-digits in scoring.
“Cade Cunningham is one of the good young players in our league,” Budenholzer mentioned before Saturday’s action. The former No. 1 overall pick definitely didn’t disappoint.
In 36 minutes of action, Cunningham produced 28 points, 13 assists, two steals, and two blocks against the Suns. Cunningham hit the dagger three to help the Pistons put the game away.
The Suns didn’t play down to Detroit. The Pistons were hit with two reality checks in the last three games and came out firing in Phoenix on Saturday to advance to 12-17 on the season.