Pistons Adding Core Piece Ranked Among NBA's Best Signings
Two decades ago, the Detroit Pistons were a perennial contender in the NBA. Looking back at the formation of their championship-winning core, one key addition was praised for being a pivotal moment for the franchise.
The 2004 Pistons are still an outlier to this day when it comes to title-winners, as they had no clear star. It was a collection of complementary pieces that banded together to upend one of the greatest duos in history in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
At the helm for the Pistons back then was point guard Chauncey Billups. He provided strong two-way play in the backcourt and was the maestro of Detroit's offense. There likely would have been no championship for the Pistons in '04 if it weren't for "Mr. Big Shot."
Last week, CBS Sports' Robby Kalland compiled a ranking of the NBA's best free agent signings of the past 25 years. The Pistons acquiring Billups made an appearance on this list, coming in at No. 8.
Mr. Big Shot arrived in Detroit in the summer of 2002 and helped the Pistons become a championship team two years later. Billups was Finals MVP in that 2004 championship victory, as well as becoming a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA and three-time All-Defense selection in Detroit. His six seasons with the Pistons were the highlight of his Hall of Fame career, and he is forever a legend in Detroit for helping bring the Pistons another championship.
Billups' best years in the NBA came when he was in Detroit. He blossomed into one of the league's top point guards at the time, landing multiple All-Star nods and capturing Finals MVP in 2004. His time with the franchise came to an end midway through the 2009 season, when he was dealt to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for fellow Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
This trade didn't mark the end for Billups and the Pistons, as he decided to ride off into the sunset with Detroit. In 2014, he triumphantly returned for his final stretch before retiring as a player.
Billups is still widely adored by the Pistons' fan base, and his jersey will forever hang in the rafters. That said, these days he finds himself leading the charge for the Portland Trail Blazers as the team's head coach.