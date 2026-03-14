Jalen Duren is full speed ahead, delivering a huge scoring night as the Pistons defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on a celebrated 313 Day at a sold out Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

This was a game where nothing seemed to slow Jalen Duren down, regardless of what defense was thrown at him. He finished the night with 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting, adding 13 rebounds and 2 blocks to his stat line.

He had complete control in the paint and stepped up big on both sides of the floor.

They couldn't stop JD pic.twitter.com/klPdKYthF8 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 14, 2026

It's not just the impressive numbers that stand out, but the fact that his impact has become a ritual. Jalen Duren’s growth as a player is undeniable, and his awareness of the game has allowed him to see what is open, and then go capitalize on it.

“Understanding the game, learning the game, understanding how they're guarding, and the matchups, and the mismatches that we had out there," Duren said. "They were small, so we were able to punish them inside. I used my size to my advantage, and then try to just score the ball when they gave it to me."

The All-Star is now making a deeply convincing case for the NBA’s Most Improved Player, an award that no Detroit Piston has ever won in franchise history. Could he be the first?

As the second-highest scorer on this Pistons team, he’s a major reason why there the number one seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-18 record.

JD and Cade Cunningham's effectiveness under J.B. Bickerstaff

The dynamic duo of Jalen Duren and MVP candidate Cade Cunningham has amassed a lot of attention as well.

Whether Cunningham is feeding him in the post, throwing an alley oop, or executing on fast breaks, they’ve shown just how magical their playmaking is, and how their connection has allowed them to produce at such a high level.

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Jalen Duren (0) react to a foul called in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While what they do on the court has been key in the team's overall success, Duren credits J.B. Bickerstaff for the effect that he has.

“He is a guy who never has negative energy,” Duren said. “Obviously, when things go wrong or when we’re not playing to the standard that we should be, he lets us know about it, but practice days, shoot around days, he keeps the energy great and it pours into the team.”

Fueled by that energy, the Detroit Pistons are on a three game winning streak, and Jalen Duren is a big part of that.