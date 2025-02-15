Pistons' Ausar Thompson Makes Comical Jab at Amen Thompson
In the midst of his second NBA season, Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson got to partake in his first All-Star weekend. The former No. 5 pick was named as an injury replacement for the Rising Stars games on Friday night.
This selection was special for numerous reasons. For starters, Ausar got to be part of one of the biggest weekends in the NBA. Also, he got to do it alongside his twin brother Amen. The pair of versatile forwards were back on the same roster for the first time since turning pro.
While speaking to the media ahead of his Rising Stars debut, Ausar was asked about the good and bad aspects of having a twin brother in the NBA with him. He started off with his a genuine answer, but then decided to use the opportunity to take a comical jab at his sibling.
"The worst part is when the fans bring out their phones and they're like 'you're better than you're brother' because they don't understand that means nothing to me," Amen told reporters Friday. "I am better than him but like you don't got to say that though. He has feelings too."
The Thompson twins had an opportunity to punch their ticket for Sunday's All-Star game, but ended up getting upset by Team G-League. Team C, led by lottery picks Stephon Castle and Zach Edey, went on to win and advance to the newly-formatted tournament.
Since being drafted in the top five of the 2023 draft, Ausar and Amen have both shown a lot of potential at the NBA level. The latter has emerged has a key contributor for the Houston Rockets, averaging 13.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
As for Ausar, his sophomore campaign was delayed due to a blood clot diagnosis from last season. Since making his return to action, the Pistons wing is averaging 9.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 2.2 APG across 33 matchups.