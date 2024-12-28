Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Leads Nikola Jokic in Interesting Stat Line
On Saturday night, Cade Cunningham will pay a visit to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The game serves as another chance for the Pistons to prove themselves on a big stage, as they take on a multi-time MVP and an organization that’s a recent NBA title winner.
For Cunningham specifically, he’ll get an opportunity to build on his impressive season, which includes holding the most games with 15 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Recently, Cunningham collected his 23rd game with that stat line, building on his stance as the leader in the league with it.
Behind him is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Jokic, who have 20 such games. The Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic places third with 18 games posting that line.
Cunningham might be in the lead for that specific stat line, but there’s an important category where he’s chasing Jokic.
So far this season, Jokic leads the NBA in triple-doubles with 12 total in 26 games. Cunningham trails Jokic and LeBron with six total in 28 games.
Saturday’s matchup will be a chance for Cunningham to continue with his current All-Star campaign. As he shines on the West Coast trip, Cunningham has been gaining a lot of steam in the conversation.
While he hasn’t collected a triple-double on the trip, Cunningham is averaging a double-double in the last three games. He recently produced 33 points and ten assists in a one-point victory over the Sacramento Kings.
As far as the entire season goes, Cunningham is on a career-high pace for all major categories. After producing 22 points per game last year, Cunningham is up to 24. He’s now averaging nine assists per game after dishing out seven last season. Then, on the glass, Cunningham is coming down with nearly seven rebounds per game.
The Pistons and the Nuggets will battle it out at 9 PM ET on Saturday. Cunningham will help his team attempt to collect its fourth win in a row.