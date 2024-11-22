Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Leaves Hornets Matchup With Injury
The Detroit Pistons were having a tough night on Thursday. In a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Pistons had little control throughout the game. Charlotte led by as many as 20 points.
However, the Pistons managed to put together a comeback. Despite entering the fourth quarter trailing 93-79, the Pistons had a major fourth quarter, which helped them tie the game up and force overtime.
Unfortunately, the Pistons lost their starting guard, Cade Cunningham, as Detroit worked on putting together a comeback.
According to the team, Cunningham is dealing with a left hip setback. As a result, the team ruled him out as they competed in overtime against the Hornets.
Cunningham wrapped up his night with 36 minutes played. He struggled from the field, making just nine of his 26 shots. Nine of Cunningham’s shots came from three. He made two of those attempts. From the charity stripe, Cunningham knocked down seven of his eight free throws.
Going into overtime, Cunningham was the Pistons’ leading scorer. He had 27 points.
Outside of his scoring, Cunningham notched a double-double by dishing out ten assists. He nearly had a triple-double, as he accounted for seven rebounds.
This year, Cade Cunningham has been thriving on another level. Last season, he averaged 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds while knocking down 36 percent of his threes.
Heading into Thursday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham was averaging 23 points on 37 percent shooting from three. He’s also dishing out assists at a career-high rate, with nine per game. And Cunningham is producing a career-high seven rebounds per game.
The Pistons aren’t sure of the severity of Cunningham’s setback at this time.