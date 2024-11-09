Pistons' Cade Cunningham Ties With Jokic, Harden in Key Stat vs Hawks
The Detroit Pistons had quite the first half on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The team’s starting point guard, Cade Cunningham, was a man on a mission in the playmaking department.
Checking in for nearly 18 minutes, Cunningham was pass-first through the first half of action. As he made just one of his six shots, the guard was spreading the shots around, and his teammates were rewarding the passes.
Cunningham dished out ten assists. He tied a season-high for most assists in the first half this year, joining some notable company.
Back on Halloween, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden dished out ten assists against the Phoenix Suns in 18 minutes of action.
Just a couple of nights ago, two bigs were putting their passing skills on display, as Sacramento Kings veteran Domantas Sabonis and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic each generated ten assists for their team. Jokic accomplished his against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 19 minutes. As for Sabonis, he picked up those assists in 18 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.
All week long, Cunningham has been showing off his versatility. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Cunningham notched the third triple-double of his career. He tied with Blake Griffin for the fourth-most triple-doubles in Pistons history.
On Wednesday, Cunningham moved up the triple-double leaderboard. By producing 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham collected his fourth triple-double. He surpassed Griffin, tying with Bob Lanier.
Going into the second half, the Pistons hold a double-digit lead over the Hawks. Cunningham is three rebounds and eight points away from collecting the fifth triple-double of his career, marking the third of the week.