Pistons Coach Drops Update on Tobias Harris Before Kings Matchup
As the Detroit Pistons prepared for a Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the team was once again preparing for the possibility of playing without the starting forward, Tobias Harris.
Lately, Harris has been dealing with heel soreness. While he managed to play in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week after missing two matchups in a row, Harris exited the game early. He hasn’t returned to action since.
Is it time to be worried about Harris’ health with playoffs approaching? Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff isn’t hitting the panic button just yet. Before the Kings matchup, Bickerstaff addressed the current state of the veteran forward’s setback. While there’s progress, the Pistons don’t want to rush him back.
"He’s getting better, but we just want to make sure he’s right,” Bickerstaff told reporters, according to Omari Sankofa. “He knows what it takes for his body to be where it needs to be, and we trust him."
Being a 14-year NBA veteran, Harris has been around long enough to know that patience is key to recovery. Considering he’s been available for most of his career, avoiding any major setbacks, the veteran forward is likely just getting himself to a point where he feels as comfortable as possible instead of pushing it to the limit before the games become more critical.
Since returning to Detroit, Harris has played in 70 games for the Pistons. He’s been posting averages of 14 points on 34 percent shooting from deep, along with six rebounds and two assists per game. Harris has held a lot of value on the defensive side of the ball this season.
The Pistons have just three more games to go before they start preparing for their playoff run. On Thursday, the Pistons will host the New York Knicks for a potential playoff preview. On Friday, they take on the Milwaukee Bucks before closing out the year against the Bucks on the road for a Sunday afternoon matchup.