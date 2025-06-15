Pistons Coach Gets Direct With Knicks After Surprise Move
Looking at the New York Knicks, JB Bickerstaff can relate to the recently fired Tom Thibodeau. After the head coach helped the Knicks develop into a legitimate playoff threat in the NBA, they parted ways with the head coach shortly after an Eastern Conference Finals loss.
Before Bickerstaff joined the Detroit Pistons, he had a wrapped up a decent run as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Once Bickerstaff’s Cavs failed to get past the second round for the second-straight season, he was let go.
Bickerstaff bounced back rather quickly, but his situation last year probably contributed to the frustrated feelings he has about the Knicks’ decision to move on from Thibodeau.
"It's the final straw, I think, of what's happened this season and the level of respect we feel coaches deserve versus what they're getting," Bickerstaff said on ESPN Radio, according to CBS Sports.
"Some of the decisions made down the stretch, firing coaches, it just shows there are some places that don't value what coaching is and what it can bring. When you're a coach, you feel like there's a job that you've been told to do. And when you go out and do that job well, you should carry over to the next year. If you've had past successes, that should envision future successes."
Thibodeau’s seat was hot when the Knicks and the Pistons faced off in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Since the Knicks went all in with roster moves for the 2024-2025 NBA season, many believed a first-round exit would’ve been enough to justify moving on from Thibodeau. It didn’t happen.
After defeating the Pistons in six games, the Knicks moved on to face the Boston Celtics in the second round. Thibodeau’s team took down the defending champions.
While they were stopped short by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks weren’t expected to call it quits with Thibodeau. Without a concerte plan, the Knicks fired Thibodeau and went out on a limb and requested several active head coaches to interview for the job as Thibs’ replacement. It’s unclear what’s next for the Knicks, but any potential replacement candidate would be taking on an extremely difficult job.
“We know the job we signed up for is a dangerous job, but from a coach's standpoint, it's our responsibility to be honest and tell the truth,” Bickerstaff said. “Our job is extremely difficult. And to win in the NBA is extremely difficult. To build teams in the NBA is extremely difficult. To lead guys who have the superstar power in the NBA is extremely difficult.”