Pistons Coach Praises Veterans After Game 1 Battle vs Knicks
During the offseason, the Detroit Pistons sought out reliable veteran talent to help lead their young core. This investment paid huge dividends Saturday night as the team found itself in the postseason for the first time in over six years.
Amid their historic turnaround in the regular season, the Pistons secured their spot in the postseason. Their first taste of playoff action was no walk in the park, as they had to enter a hectic environment in Madison Square Garden. Seeing that most of the team had never played in the playoffs before Saturday, the more experienced players were called on more than ever to lead the charge.
All of Detroit's veterans stepped up in a big way, delivering strong performances in an attempt to steal a game on the road. Tobias Harris was one of the Pistons' most notable standouts, recording a team-high 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Malik Beasley (20 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (19) also provided a big scoring punch against the Knicks.
Following the Pistons' 123-112 loss, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff touched on the play of his veterans. He applauded all of them for what they provided in a highly competitive playoff matchup.
"That's why those guys are here," Bickerstaff said. "We've been able to depend on those guys, lean on those guys, trust in those guys this entire season. That was no different tonight. At some point in time I thought all of those guys made huge plays for us."
The Pistons vets' work doesn't end here, as they'll continue to be called upon throughout this series. Harris, Beasley and Haraway Jr. will not attempt to rally the young square as they regroup and adjust ahead of Monday's Game 2 matchup.