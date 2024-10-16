Pistons Coach’s Response to Viral Report Shows Response is Overblown
First-year Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made headlines on Tuesday as one of his veteran players suggested the team might have a dress code this year.
Talking about Bickerstaff with The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Malik Beasley revealed the Pistons vets “can’t even wear hoodies” in practice.
These days, rules for practice attire might be looser in the NBA. Bickerstaff is trying to enforce a key rule.
“You practice how you play.”
The report went viral on Tuesday, as it’s rare for a coach these days to enforce such a rule. However, Bickerstaff rejected the idea that the Pistons have a set dress code.
Here’s what the head coach told reporters on Tuesday, according to MLive’s Kory Woods.
“There’s just certain things — as far as jewelry and wearing hoodies and stuff like that during practice — and it’s just kind of a combination of some old-school things we grew up with to instill some discipline. We don’t make guys tuck their shirts in or wear the same outfit. We’re trying to create an environment where there is discipline, but where guys get to express themselves and be who they are.”
It appears the response from NBA fans might’ve been overblown on Tuesday. The idea wasn’t to get players to fall in line by enforcing a dress code for professional players. Bickerstaff is just utilizing his own “old-school mentality.”
The Pistons hired Bickerstaff to take over the organization after a disappointing 14-68 season. He was brought on just one year after the organization hired Monty Williams.
With Bickerstaff, the Pistons trust he has the ability to help turn them into playoff contenders, just as he did with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In 2019-2020, Bickerstaff was named the Cavs’ head coach. Through the first three seasons under Bickerstaff, the Cavaliers missed the playoffs. In 2022-2023, they finished by winning 62 percent of their games. The Cavaliers lost in the first round.
Last year, the Cavs wrapped up the season with a 48-34 record. They won their first-round battle but came up short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Bickerstaff was let go after the Cavs played 12 postseason games.
He gets a fourth team to join as a head coach in Detroit. The Pistons officially begin their new journey next week. The hoops world will soon see if Bickerstaff’s plans can help turn the Pistons around.