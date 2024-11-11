Pistons Coach Shares Thoughts on Tobias Harris' Late-Game Misses
Over the past week, the Detroit Pistons have found themselves in numerous close down the stretch. Sunday afternoon would be no different, though they weren't able to steal another last-second victory.
With one second left in the game, Tobias Harris was fouled and sent to the free-throw line with the Pistons trailing by two. The veteran forward was unable to deliver in the clutch, missing booth of his attempts. Because of this, the Rockets managed to walk out with a 101-99 victory.
This was a rare occurrence for Harris, as he's been an efficient free-throw shooter in recent years. In four of the last five seasons, he has shot 87% or better from the line.
Following the gut-punching loss, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff was asked about Harris coming up short in the final moments. He defended the veteran forward, stating that they still trust him in those kind of situations moving forward.
"Obviously that's tough, but we trust Tobias to knock his free throws down," Bickerstaff told reporters. "He just missed it tonight."
Harris did a little bit of everything for the Pistons on Sunday, finishing with a stat line of nine points, 6 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. While he only shot 40% from the free-throw line, he did convert 60% of his field goal attempts (3-for-5).
When the Pistons first signed Harris, he was expected to bring offensive production along with veteran leadership. However, he still seems to be finding his footing with his new team. Through his first 11 games, Harris is averaging 13.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG on 46.9% shooting from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc.
With this loss, the Pistons fall to 4-7 on the year. They'll enjoy an off day Monday before taking on the Miami Heat Tuesday in the first leg of a back-to-back.