Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey Continuing to Work Ahead of Game 4 vs Knicks
Heading into the postseason, one of the biggest underlying storylines for the Detroit Pistons was Jaden Ivey. After getting injured over three months ago, it remains unclear if the former lottery pick will make a triumphant return in the postseason.
Ivey has been sidelined since the Pistons' New Year's Day matchup against the Orlando Magic. He suffered a broken leg when Cole Anthony fell on him when diving for a loose ball. Detroit did not rule out Ivey for the year and stated from the beginning that there was a possibility he could return for the playoffs.
Through the first three games of the postseason, Ivey has remained sidelined. However, the young guard continues to put in work behind the scenes in the event his number gets called. Following practice on Saturday, Ivey was seen getting shots up by himself.
Even though it's a big ask for someone to return in the playoffs, getting Ivey back could've provide a huge boost for the Pistons against the Knicks. They can use any sort of momentum they can as they once again trail in the series.
Before getting injured, Ivey was one of the top individual performers on the Pistons. Across 30 appearances, he averaged 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG while shooting a career-best 40.9% from beyond the arc.
Throughout the series, the Pistons have gotten some strong play from their guards. Malik Beasley has gone cold at times, but is still providing energy on both ends. Dennis Schroder has delivered in a big way, providing quality minutes off the bench.
Expected rust aside, Ivey re-entering the mix could help shift things for Detroit. After an official update from the team on Saturday, it's clear that won't happen in round one.