Pistons Guard Mentioned Among NBA's Most Underpaid Players
There are many things that can be attributed to the Detroit Pistons' success this season, with their offseason additions being a driving force. Most notably, the signing of Malik Beasley in free agency.
In need of more outside shooting, Detroit inked one of the league's top three-point specialists to a one-year deal worth six million dollars. This ended up being one of the best value signings of the summer, as he ended up drastically outplaying his contract.
Beasley instantly clicked on the Pistons, mainly because he was an ideal complement to All-Star guard Cade Cunningham. This resulted in him putting up some of the best numbers of his career, averaging 16.3 PPG and shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Beasley's strong play landed him in the Sixth Man of the Year race, where he ended up being beaten out by Payton Pritchard.
As the 2025 season comes to a close, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a list of the 10 most underpaid players in the league. Among the first names mentioned was the Pistons veteran.
Even if Beasley is largely a one-note contributor, he does the thing that every modern team wants and does it at an exceptionally high level. He could reasonably expect to double his salary this summer—yes, even in this economy.
Coming off one of the best campaigns of his career, the Pistons now find themselves with the tall task of retaining him. Not only will he command more money, but a sizable market is sure to form for him.
One thing the Pistons have going for them is that Beasley has stated on numerous occasions that he wants to remain in Detroit beyond one year. Not only does he have personal ties to the area, but he is eager to be a leader for this young squad as they look to blossom into a contender.