Pistons Guard Showcases Talents in Offseason Workout Video
After being drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Sasser found himself dealt to the Detroit Pistons. Following a productive first year in the league, the young guard is poised to take a step forward in year two.
Earlier this week, a video surfaced online of Sasser getting some work in during the offseason. He was going against defenders of all sizes, working out of isolation. Along with putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket, the Pistons guard was showcasing his strong outside shot.
In his first season with the Pistons, Sasser appeared in 71 games in a limited role off the bench. He ended the year with averages of 8.3 PPG and 3.3 APG. Sasser's biggest asset to the Pistons is his outside shooting. Albeit on three attempts per game, the former first-round pick shot just under 38% from beyond the arc.
Towards the end of last season, Monty Williams experimented with Sasser at backup point guard behind Cade Cunningham. Seeing how things have played out this offseason, this role could extend into next season for him.
With the fifth pick in the draft, Detroit selected G-League Ignite forward Ron Holland. They also added more wing depth in free agency by signing Tobias Harris and trading for Tim Hardaway Jr.
Seeing that the Pistons don't have many other options at backup point guard, it could end falling to Sasser. In the limited sample size, he did show some promising flashes. Sasser's best outing came back in February when he tallied 17 points and 11 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Unless Trajan Langdon decides to address backup point guard in free agency, Sasser could be in line for a larger role in the roation in 2025.