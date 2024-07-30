Pistons Insider Suggests Potential ‘Helpful’ Free Agency Options
The Detroit Pistons have enough room for another addition through the free agency market.
Considering Detroit’s previous moves this offseason, they don’t seem to be likely candidates to take a big swing on a star addition.
With the free agency market simmering down, helpful prospects are still available. According to The Athletic’s James Edwards III, he wouldn’t be surprised if the Pistons took a look at one of two prospects who are open for business in free agency.
Markelle Fultz and Reggie Bullock could intrigue Detroit at this stage of the offseason. With the Pistons in need of some additional veteran help, each player has plenty of experience to bring to the table.
Initially, Edwards suggested Tyus Jones could be in play, but the former Washington Wizards guard recently inked a deal to join the Phoenix Suns.
Fultz leaves behind a five-year run with the Magic. The veteran guard’s NBA career hasn’t gone as many expected when initially entered the league in 2017. As a first-overall pick to the 76ers, Fultz had superstar potential written all over him coming out of Washington. Due to early injury concerns, Fultz’s time with the Sixers didn’t pan out. By year three, he was traded for an expiring veteran, along with a first and second-round pick.
The former first-overall selection didn’t grow into an All-Star, but he wiped away the bust label. With 234 games under his belt, Fultz averaged 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game throughout his career. The three-pointer never translated to the NBA, but he averaged 47 percent from the field overall.
After a 44-game run with the Rockets, all signs point to Bullock finding a change of scenery. Could a reunion be in play? Back in 2015, Bullock joined the Pistons through an offseason trade. Although he was on a short-term deal, the Pistons re-signed Bullock two summers later.
Overall, Bullock’s run with Detroit lasted four years. During the 2018-2019 season, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, Bullock has had runs with the Knicks, Mavericks, and Rockets.
Detroit’s front office targeted reliable three-point shooters this offseason by adding Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Perhaps they snag one more through free agency soon.