Pistons Keep Cade Cunningham on Injury Report vs Pacers
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court for NBA Cup action. It could be another night they roll without their starting guard, Cade Cunningham.
Heading into the matchup, the Pistons kept Cunningham on the injury report. Fortunately, he’s seen a slight upgrade in status compared to the last few games.
According to the injury report, Cunningham is questionable for the action against the Indiana Pacers. He will likely be a game-time decision for the matchup.
Cunningham’s setback first occurred on November 21, when the Pistons paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets. Cunningham nearly finished the matchup, as he completed a 36-minute shift. Late in the fourth quarter, he suffered a pelvis injury.
The Pistons ruled Cunningham out ahead of Detroit’s overtime bout with the Hornets. Detroit ended up coming up short with a two-point loss.
In the following game against the Orlando Magic, the Pistons wasted no time ruling out Cunningham. They wouldn’t put a timeline on his recovery. The Pistons have been making decisions based on how Cunningham feels on game day.
Over the next two games, Cunningham saw a slight upgrade. He was listed as doubtful against the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies. As expected, Cunningham missed both games.
The good news is that Cunningham has been putting in light work at shootaround sessions on the morning of the last two matchups, which is a sign he’s on pace to return soon. Perhaps the star guard could make it back in time to play the Pacers on Friday.
Without Cunningham, the Pistons are 1-2.
This season, the star guard has averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three on 6.2 attempts per game.