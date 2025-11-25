This Detroit Pistons team gives fans something to marvel every game so far.

Fans can now speak about this team in the same breath as the "Bad Boys" Pistons teams from the late 80s and early 90s after their win against the Indiana Pacers Monday night. Cade Cunningham scored 24 points to lead his team to their 13th consecutive win and their 15th overall.

The Pistons defeated the Pacers 122 to 117 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the win didn't come as easy as head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and company would've liked. The loss brought Indiana down to 2-15 on the season while the win rose Detroit to 15-2.

Nov 17, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has words for referee Nick Buchert (3) during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham shines again

Cunnnigham is living up to all the expectations he had coming out of Oklahoma State four years ago every game this season. The star guard collected 11 rebounds and dished out six assists. Cunningham is proving he can shoulder an offensive workload when those who are more inconsistent than he is isn't performing well.

Despite the gritty performance against a struggling Indiana Pacers team, Cunningham was not alone in racking up 122 points in the win. Rising star and early Most Improved Player of the Year candidate Jalen Duren missed only four shots from the field en route to a 17-point performance. Duren also snagged 12 boards to secure his ninth double-double of the season.

13 Ws IN A ROW 👏



Cade Cunningham and the Pistons defeat Indiana and tie their franchise record with 13 straight wins! pic.twitter.com/vBwxA94ODl — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2025

As returning players make their way back into a piping hot rotation, Cunningham and Duren received big help from a few of Detroit's returning players. This was the second time Detroit beats Indiana this month.

Returning Pistons make an impact

Veteran scoring guard Caris LeVert scored 19 points in just 22 minutes in his second game back from missing the Hawks game November 18. Guard Jaden Ivey made the most of his 11 minutes on the floor by scoring 12 points, collecting three rebounds, and dishing out a single assist. Performances like these will earn Ivey his position in the rotation again. Ivey made his season debut Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a broken fibula in January of this year.

Ausar Thompson and veteran Tobias Harris are also making their returns from injury. Harris returned to action Saturday night from a sprained ankle and scored 12 points in his second game back Monday night. Thompson missed four games this month but scored the most points since returning against the Pacers. The young forward scored 13 points on just three missed shots and also dished four assists to teammates.

The Pistons look to secure their 14th consecutive win and 16th overall against the Boston Celtics Wednesday afternoon at 5:00pm Eastern on ESPN inside TD Garden. ESPN Analytics give the Celtics the edge to win this game with a 53.4% chance.