Pistons News: Ausar Thompson’s Status Addressed Ahead of Knicks Game
The Detroit Pistons are five games into the 2024-2025 NBA season, and they still haven’t seen the start of a sophomore campaign for Ausar Thompson.
Last season, Thompson was shut down for the year as he dealt with blood clots. He ended his rookie season with 63 appearances, which included 38 starts.
Before training camp, it was clear Thompson would not get cleared to participate. He missed the entire preseason run for the Pistons. Ahead of Detroit’s preseason finale, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff made it clear that Thompson was not cleared yet, and the decision to clear him is in the hands of the NBA and not the Pistons’ medical staff.
Throughout the offseason, Thompson has been around the team despite not participating in practice. The young sophomore has been spotted putting up shots from beyond the arc as he looks to improve after struggling from long range throughout his rookie effort.
Beyond having appearances following practice in Detroit, Thompson was recently spotted during a morning shootaround session on the road ahead of the Pistons’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. While his presence was a positive development, the Pistons remain in the same position regarding Thompson’s availability.
“Still going through the same process,” Bickerstaff said on Wednesday regarding Thompson. “Obviously, have to be patient. We have to be there for him as much as we can. That’s the hardest part of this. The toll that it takes on him personally, his want to be on the floor, and all those things.”
Thompson’s last appearance on the court came on March 9. He checked in for 11 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks. He was ruled out a few nights later against the Charlotte Hornets. He was out for the final 19 games of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
“Having him around the guys and letting him participate in as much of the stuff as he can, just being around the guys and having that camaraderie is helpful for him,” Bickerstaff finished.
While Thompson’s ability to be around the team is a great sign he’s in positive spirits and staying ready, the Pistons remain unsure of when the NBA could give the team the green light to have him back.