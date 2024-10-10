Pistons News: Cade Cunningham’s 2nd Half Absence vs. Suns Explained
When the Detroit Pistons wrapped up the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, four of the players in the Pistons’ starting five logged second-half minutes.
The odd-man-out? The max star, Cade Cunningham.
After taking up 18 minutes of playing time in the first half, many noticed that Cunningham was far from the best version of himself in the scoring department.
From the field, Cunningham attempted six shots. Only one of them was successful. By making his only free throw attempt, Cunningham finished the game with just three points. He trailed the entire starting lineup.
It wasn’t all bad, though. While he struggled from the field, Cunningham dished out a game-high eight assists. He turned the ball over just once throughout his shift.
By the third quarter, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff declared his night to be over. After the game, the first-year Pistons head coach explained Cunningham’s absence.
The Absence of Cade Explained
"Cade's done a lot,” Bickerstaff told reporters, per Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. “We haven't had a day off. Just trying to be mindful of those guys and how many minutes they've played going into a day off to recover and be ready to go again."
No injury? No problem.
At the end of the day, it’s preseason. While Cunningham has a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to finding a fit alongside some of the newly added veterans, the Pistons have to maintain good health for their franchise player.
Based on Bickerstaff’s explanation, it seems Cunningham is on pace to play in Friday’s rematch against the Suns. After getting two games in Michigan, the Pistons are hitting the West Coast for a two-game road trip. They’ll pay a visit to the Suns in Phoenix before taking on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.