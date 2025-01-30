Pistons News: Isaiah Stewart Ejected After Hard Blow vs Pacers
After things got chippy in the Detroit Pistons' last matchup with the Indiana Pacers, big man Isaiah Stewart made it clear he was eager to face them again. He did not get much opportunity to leave his mark following an ejection early in the first half.
During his time in Detroit, Stewart has built a reputation of being an enforcer for the Pistons. This was on full display against the Pacers, as he actions drew a resemblence to the "Bad Boys" era of the franchise.
Just a few minutes into the second quarter, Stewart was ejected for a flagrant foul on Pacers big man Thomas Bryant. Following a shot attempt from Indiana, he went to box out Bryant to secure a rebound. Upon making his way to him, Stewart landed an aggressive blow to the face with his forearm. The Pistons center didn't bother hanging around after the play, immediately making his way to the locker room.
Stewart logged just seven minutes in the game, coming off the bench behind Jalen Duren. His night ends abruptly with a stat line of just one assist. Now down one of his rotation players, J.B. Bickerstaff will likely call on Paul Reed to fill the backup center minutes.
This encounter now adds another notable ejection from Stewart in his career. His most notable one remains the meltdown he had against the LA Lakers when he suffered a blow to the face.
At the time this is being written, there has been no news regarding a possible punishment for Stewart. That said, a suspension is likely coming down the pike for the Pistons veteran.