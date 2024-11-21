Pistons News: Malik Beasley Feels Detroit is 'a Second Home'
Over the past years, Malik Beasley has suited up for countless different franchises across the NBA. His journeyman voyage continued this summer when he inked a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons in free agency.
Through the first few weeks of the season, Beasley is looking like one of the best value signins of free agency. His outside shooting has provided a much-needed dynamic to Detroit's offense, and he is putting up some of his best numbers in the process. Beasley is currently averaging 15.4 PPG and shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc on 9.1 attempts per game.
Along with having success on the court, Beasley seems to be enjoying his new life outside of basketball as well. During a recent appearance on The Detroit Pistons Podcast, the veteran sharpshooter opened up on how Detroit is a bit of a second home for him.
"My mom's from here born and raised," Beasley said. "My mom used to bring me out here every summer with my sister. To be out here right now playing for the Pistons is a dream come true. It's like my second home...I'm just glad to be here."
At the moment, Beasley finds himself in the midst of one of the best offensive streaks of his career. Despite shifting between the second unit and starting lineup, he has racked up five straight 20+ point performances. Beasley has notched a season-high 26 points on two occasions in the past week, once against the Milwauke Bucks and once against the Washington Wizards.
Between his complementary play on the court and being a veteran leader behind the scenes, Beasley has been a huge addition to the Pistons this season. His presence on and off the floor has been a catalyst to their impressive start to the year.