Pistons News: Monty Williams Lands New Head Coaching Job
During the 2023 offseason, the Detroit Pistons signed Monty Williams to a historic $78.5 million contract to be their head coach. After being dismissed following one season, he appears to have landed a new job.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Sunday that Williams has agreed to become the new head coach at TMI Episcopal prep school in Texas. This job will also give him the chance to coach as he continues his high school career.
The Pistons sought out Williams in hopes that he'd be able to turn their rebuild around. Before arriving in Detroit, he'd led the Phoenix Suns to a 64-win season and made an appearance in the NBA Finals. However, that success did not carry over to the Pistons.
During his lone year as head coach in Detroit, the Pistons posted a league worst 14-68 record in the regular season. Things particularly hit their lowest during the first half of the 2024 campaign, when the Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of a 28-game losing streak.
Given his overall track record as a head coach in the NBA, Williams was linked to other vacancies across the NBA. He was reportedly among the possible candidates mentioned early on in the LA Lakers' search before they hired longtime sharpshooter JJ Redick.
Following Williams' dismissal, Trajan Langdon had a big decision to make in his first offseason as President of Basketball Operations for the Pistons. He brought in another coach who has had success in a rebuilding situation, JB Bickerstaff. The veteran coach helped turned the Cleveland Cavaliers into a playoff team, and now will attempt to have similar success in Detroit.