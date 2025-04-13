Pistons Player Makes Anthony Edwards Statement After NBA's Decision
Anthony Edwards nearly found himself suspended for the NBA’s season finale.
With another technical foul issued to him in the April 11 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Edwards was on pace to miss a critical game for Minnesota.
On Saturday, the NBA reviewed Edwards’ incident and decided to rescind the tech. As a result, Edwards is on pace to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon.
Detroit Pistons veteran guard Dennis Schroder had some thoughts on the league’s decision and didn’t hesitate to make them public. After the NBA announced that Edwards would not be keeping the tech, Schroder made a statement on social media criticizing the decision.
“Love to compete against this guy!!! But @NBA this is insane!!! If this would be [Isaiah Stewart], me, or Dillon Brooks, we would be suspended!!!”
Schroder is suggesting that Anthony Edwards is getting special star treatment.
Just recently, the Pistons saw their veteran center Isaiah Stewart get suspended by the league due to his involvement in the major on-court altercation between the Pistons and the Timberwolves.
Schroder and Edwards were not involved, but Stewart was ejected along with Marcus Sasser, Ron Holland, Donte DiVincenzo, and Naz Reid. All of the players mentioned were suspended for one game. Stewart, due to his reputation and past offenses, was hit with a two-game punishment.
No matter how Schroder sees it, the league made its decision. The Timberwolves get their star player back in the mix as they look to avoid the Western Conference’s final Play-In spot.
Heading into Sunday’s slate, the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and the Timberwolves are all battling for a top-six spot. One team will end up on the outside, collecting a home game against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to battle for the seventh seed in the NBA Playoffs.