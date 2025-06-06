Pistons Players Could Soon Team Up With Raptors’ Scottie Barnes
It was recently revealed that Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson is going through the steps to potentially play on an international stage beyond the NBA.
Along with his twin brother, Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets, Ausar has been going through the process of becoming a Jamaican citizen, according to reports. By doing so, the NBA’s Thompson twins could become two of the newest members of the Jamaican national team.
Just one week after the Thompsons started their pass processes, Daniel Blake of the Jamaica Observer reports that three more NBA players are considering taking the same route as the Thompson twins.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, and Pistons center, Isaiah Stewart are possibly in the mix.
Stewart, a New York native, has made his Jamaican roots clear over the years. While he’s been a productive player in the league for quite some time, Stewart has recently reached new heights with his defensive value throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The 2020 16th overall pick embraced a role off the bench for first-year Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff. He grew to be a dominant defensive presence for the Pistons’ second unit.
Although Stewart saw a chunk of his playing time go to others in the starting five, including Jalen Duren, Stewart has starting chops and has proven to be versatile by playing at the four in the past. He’s a veteran who could bring a lot to the table for an emerging national team.
As for Scottie Barnes, he’s an established NBA star who the Pistons know well. Being in the Eastern Conference, Detroit has faced Barnes 10 times throughout his career. The one-time All-Star would be another solid addition to the Jamaican team.