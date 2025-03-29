Pistons Playoff Watch: Damian Lillard Expected to Return This Season
As we hit the final stretch of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons still find themselves in a tight race for playoff positioning. On Tuesday night, one team they are neck-and-neck with was hit with some devastating news.
For the past few weeks, the Pistons have been on the heels of the fifth-place Milwaukee Bucks and fourth-place Indiana Pacers. Detroit and Milwaukee are currently tied, while both teams trail Indiana by two games.
With the postseason just around the corner, the Bucks were hit with some devastating news regarding one of their star players. Damian Lillard is going to be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a blood clot.
This injury news drastically impacts the Pistons, as it opens the door for them to climb in the standings. While it's rather unlikely at this point, there's also a chance they meet in the first round if they are able to finish fourth and fifth.
A blood clot diagnosis is something the Pistons are all too familiar with, going through a similar situation with Ausar Thompson last year. However, it appears that Lillard might be able to make a quicker return.
While on NBA Today Wednesday, insider Jamal Collier joined the show to talk about Lillard's situation. He stated that there is still optimism around the team that the star guard could play again this season.
"There's still optimism at this time that Dame is going to play again at some point this season," Collier said. "He's been on those blood thinners since last week and the team is going to continue to monitor and test him regularly."
Down one of their top two players, the Pistons have a chance to create some separation for fifth place. Securing the No. 5 seed would result in what would surely be a drama-filled series with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.