Pistons Playoff Watch: Jalen Brunson Nearing Return for Knicks
Only holding a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, it remains unclear where the Detroit Pistons will end up finishing in the Eastern Conference standings. Looking at their possible first-round opponents, one of them could be getting notable reinforcements as the regular season comes to a close.
Firmly planted in third place, the Knicks are one team Detroit could end up matching up with in round one. They've managed to stay afloat for the past month despite being without the services of their best player. Jalen Brunson has been sidelined with an ankle injury, but according to recent developments, could be back in the mix in the near future.
On Thursday afternoon, NBA insider Chris Haynes detailed the latest regarding the Knicks' star guard. Brunson is slated to practice on Friday and then be upgraded to questionable on New York's injury report when they take on the Hawks on Saturday.
"League sources inform me that All-Star guard Jalen Brunson will practice Friday for the first time since sustaining that ankle injury," Haynes said. "And, he will ruled as questionable to return Saturday against the Hawks. This is big news for the Knicks as they have a handful of games left in the regular season. Brunson has missed the last 14 games...They're getting their leader back at the right time."
The Pistons could be opening the playoffs against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers or the Knicks. Brunson's situation in New York is something to monitor. With six games left on the schedule, the star guard will have ample time to shake off the rust before the postseason.
As for Detroit, all they can do is focus finishing the regular season on a strong note. After dropping their last two games, they'll look to get back on track against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.