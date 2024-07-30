Pistons President Very Impressed With Veteran Player So Far
The hiring of Trajan Langdon has been a key step in the right direction for the rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
Coming from a New Orleans Pelicans organization that transformed into a playoff contender from a rebuilding squad, Langdon enters the Pistons front office with a clear plan.
Building around Cade Cunningham, who recently signed a long-term extension, Langdon understands that getting on the same page with the former No. 1 overall pick is a key to success. To no surprise, Langdon and Cunningham have had a lot of contact since the President’s arrival.
“I’ve talked to him a lot about both of ends of the floor since I’ve gotten here,” Langdon said during a Summer League matchup.
It’s clear the Pistons’ offseason moves have catered specifically to Cunningham. Not only did Detroit find proven veterans to sign in free agency, but they also picked up players who could successfully shoot at a high clip. For a playmaker like Cunningham, that could be key for the Pistons’ scoring and spacing in 2024-2025.
Staying in constant contact with Cunningham to find out what he needs, Langdon has been impressed with the young veteran’s demeanor. Although Cunningham hasn’t won much since entering the NBA, Langdon is confident the former top pick has the tools to help lead the charge in turning things around.
“Very aware young man about the game of basketball on both sides and what impacts winning,” said Langdon. “Knows he had to take the scoring route, but that’s not what his game is based on. He still wants to play unselfish basketball and get other people involved. Ultimately, he knows that is what’s most important in winning basketball. I’ve been really impressed with the young man, his maturity, his awareness of basketball, and what it takes to win games.”
The Pistons aren’t rushing their transition from rebuilders to contenders. Langdon made it clear at his arrival presser that there isn’t a specific timeline for starting to compete for a spot in the playoffs.
However, they believe that the hard part is figured out, which is finding the right player to build around. With Langdon investing in Cunningham, he’s approaching every acquisition with the star guard in mind.