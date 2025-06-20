Pistons Projected to Reunite With Veteran Guard in Free Agency
Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Pistons have an array of decisions to make regarding multiple key players on the roster. Still a few weeks out from free agency, recent projections expect them to bring back a familiar face this summer.
Even though they drastically outdid their expectations early in the year, the Pistons opted not to make a big move at the deadline. Instead, Trajan Langdon continued to work in the margins and put quality veterans around the roster's young core. Detroit's primary move was landing journeyman guard Dennis Schroder as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.
Despite the Pistons being his third different team that season, Schroder managed to come in and instantly provide a boost. He filled a key area of need at backup point guard and performed well for Detroit in the postseason. In their round-one series against the New York Knicks, Schroder averaged 12.5 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG off the bench.
This summer, Schroder is set to become an unrestricted free agency. In their recent predictions list, the staff at Bleacher Report expect his tenure in Detroit to carry on into next season.
Another veteran point guard journeyman, Schröder went from an 18.4-point scorer with the Brooklyn Nets to an underappreciated fit on the Golden State Warriors to a playoff performer on the Detroit Pistons.
Or the Pistons may choose continuity, bringing back Schröder as a capable performer on a franchise thrilled to return to playoff contention after a long absence.
Based on how he performed in his short time there post-trade, bringing back Schroder is something the Pistons should be considering. Backup point guard is still a role they'll need to fill in 2026, and he seemed comfortable playing behind and alongside Cade Cunningham. As long as the price is reasonable, Trajan Langdon should attempt to retain Schroder in free agency.