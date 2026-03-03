Cade Cunningham Recognized With Award After Dominant Month Of February

Cade Cunningham was the leader of the winningest team during the month of February and he's being awarded it.

The entire Pistons organization is riding a wave like no other. Jalen Duren was recently named Eastern conference player of the week. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was selected as an All-Star head coach in February.

Even Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon has to be enjoying the sight of his draft picks and signings playing winning basketball so early on. Ron Holland is an impact player, Daniss Jenkins has solidified his spot in the rotation this season, and Paul Reed has proven to be a perfect fit in Detroit.

While the ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship certainly has not been achieved yet, the entire Pistons organization has been winning since the very beginning of the season. Cunningham's latest honor just reasserts Detroit's dominance on the league this season.

Feb 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) exchanges words with Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham is the Eastern conference player of the month

The NBA announced Tuesday afternoon that Detroit Pistons superstar guard Cade Cunningham is player of the month for the East. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama secured the award for the Western conference. Cunningham averaged 25.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.3% from behind the three-point line.

"Cunningham’s February performances included seven double-doubles and three 30-plus point performances...Cunningham also notched a four-game streak of at least 10 assists and two blocks from Feb. 19-26, the second longest such streak in NBA history and the longest streak since 1994 (Mookie Blaylock, five-game streak)." NBA.com

The @NBA announced today that @DetroitPistons guard Cade Cunningham was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/URzoANLmEQ — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 3, 2026

Cunningham led the Pistons to nine wins and just two losses during the month of February. The Pistons currently sit at the very top of the Eastern conference with a 45-14 win-loss record. Cunningham's performance in February was a large improvement from his month of January.

His scoring saw a 2.9-point increase and a 2.6-rebound increase. Cunningham also saw increases in his steals and blocks while also having his most efficient month of the season.

Cade Cunningham already off to a hot March

Cunningham kicked off the month of March with a bang. The superstar guard dropped 29 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds along with two steals against the Orlando Magic Sunday night.

Cunningham and the rest of the Detroit Pistons travel to Rocket Arena tonight to play James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00pm Eastern.