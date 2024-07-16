Pistons Prospect Compares Himself to Current Teammate
During the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons walked away with a pair of exciting young prospects. With their lottery selection, they went with G-League Ignite forward Ron Holland. After making a trade in the second round, they took another versatile wing who fills an area of need for them.
With the 37th pick, the Pistons Bobi Klintman. He is a 6-foot-10 forward who found a way to stand out with his outside shooting. Following this draft pick, fans dug up an old interview where he compared himself to someone who is now his teammate.
During the pre-draft process, Klintman sat down with Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer on his NBA Draft podcast. The analyst admitted he had a hard time coming up with pro comps for him, but Klintman had some of his own. Among the first names he mentioned was veteran forward Tobias Harris.
"I would say like probably Tobias Harris," Klintman said. "Maybe like Michael Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, those three guys."
Fast forward to now, and Klintman will have the chance to share a locker room with Harris. The veteran wing has been Detroit's biggest acquisition this summer after agreeing to a two-year deal in free agency.
Over the weekend, the Pistons got to get their first look at Klintman in Summer League action. The second-round pick performed well in Detroit's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. In 28 minutes of action, he recorded 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting a stellar 42.9% from beyond the arc (3-for-7).