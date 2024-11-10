Pistons Reveal Jalen Duren’s Official Playing Status vs Rockets
For the second game in a row, the Detroit Pistons are going to be down a key player. Jalen Duren has officially been ruled out for the Sunday afternoon matchup against the Houston Rockets.
This week, Duren is battling an ankle injury, which isn’t a new concern for the veteran guard.
Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Duren was healthy. He was set to play in his ninth straight outing this season. Not long into the matchup, the veteran center landed awkwardly, rolling his ankle. It was clear something wasn’t right.
The Pistons had to take a timeout so Duren could get checked out. He ended up staying in the game for a bit. After a little over seven minutes of playing, Duren went to the bench for the first time during the game. That would be his final appearance on the night.
The veteran center went back to the Pistons’ locker room to get checked out. At halftime, the Pistons decided that it would be best if Duren remained off the court for the remainder of the game. Since he was ruled out, the Pistons trotted out Isaiah Stewart to take over.
The Pistons ended up coming up short against the Hornets. They lost in heartbreaking fashion, falling short after a last-second tip-in. The Pistons went into their Friday night matchup searching to get back into the winner’s column while also planning to play without Duren.
As the veteran center is dealing with a sprained ankle, Duren was ruled out against Atlanta. In his absence, Isaiah Stewart got the nod to start for the first time this season. Paul Reed played backup to the veteran big man.
Without Duren, the Pistons were on the path to a blowout against the Hawks. However, Atlanta had a remarkable comeback forming in the second half. They nearly pulled off the upset win, but Detroit’s Cade Cunningham came up with a huge shot-make and a block during the final seconds to save the game. The Pistons advanced to 4-6.
On Sunday, the Rockets are in town. With Duren out of the lineup again, the Pistons are going to continue rolling with Isaiah Stewart, who is off to an impressive start this year, despite taking on a bench role behind Duren.
In the last game, Stewart produced a double-double with ten points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes.