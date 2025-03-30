Pistons Reveal Playing Status for 2 Key Players vs Timberwolves
*UPDATE: Pistons downgraded Tobias Harris to OUT again.
Going into their Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons had several key players on the injury report. Along with the All-Star, Cade Cunningham, the Pistons downgraded Dennis Schroder and kept Tobias Harris’ name in the mix.
The latter player was a late scratch ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dealing with a minor Achilles-related setback, the Pistons ruled out Harris for the first time since March 5. He joined Cunningham and Jaden Ivey as the third starter ruled out for the night.
The Pistons kept Harris on the injury report listed as probable for Sunday’s action in Minnesota. Fortunately, he’ll get the nod to return after his one-game absence. This year, Harris has posted averages of 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He’s shooting 47 percent from the field and knocking down 34 percent of his threes.
Dennis Schroder was Detroit’s latest shocking downgrade. After seeing the court for nearly 40 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Schroder has been added to the injury report due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Similar to Harris, Schroder was listed as probable, which made it apparent that his setback was nothing too concerning. In the absence of Cunningham, Schroder has become a starter for the Pistons. Over the last three games, Schroder has posted averages of 13 points, three rebounds, and seven assists.
Since joining the Pistons at the trade deadline, Schroder has appeared in 21 games. He’s been averaging 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 39 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc.
Harris and Schroder are set to be on the court for the Pistons on Sunday. The Pistons and the Wolves will tip off at 7 PM ET.