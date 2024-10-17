Pistons Rookie Drills First Three-Ball vs. Cavaliers
As the Detroit Pistons went to work against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the rookie forward Ron Holland got on the board with a shot he’s struggled to make during the preseason.
Coming off of a pass from Isaiah Stewart, Holland caught the ball beyond the arc with enough space to launch a long-range shot.
Holland confidently stepped into the three and knocked it down successfully.
Going into Wednesday night’s preseason finale for the Pistons, Holland hadn’t hit a three-point shot yet.
Although he attempted nearly two shots from beyond the arc in the four games leading up to the Cleveland matchup, Holland’s shooting struggles continued from deep.
Before joining the Pistons for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Holland had a lot of question marks surrounding his three-point shot.
Playing with the NBA G League Ignite last season, Holland attempted 46 threes during the Showcase Cup run. He made just 24 percent of those shots in 15 games.
For the G League regular season, Holland chucked up another 50 threes. His three-point percentage didn’t improve before he was injured and shut down for the remainder of the season.
The Pistons needed help with spacing going into the 2024-2025 NBA season, but Holland’s shooting didn’t shy them away. When they went on the clock with the fifth-overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft, the Pistons called on Holland.
The three-point shot is still a work in progress, but it’s clear the confidence is there for Holland. Fortunately, he's likely to gain plenty of opportunities to let his shot fly during the regular season, as Holland's defensive performance during the preseason should be enough to get him some regular minutes.