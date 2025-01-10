Pistons Star Cade Cunningham in Exclusive Company With Nikola Jokic
As the NBA regular season rages along, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most positive storylines in the league. Along with drastically improving from a record standpoint, the franchise is also witnessing its top prospect emerge into a star.
Cade Cunningham had a strong second half of the 2024 campaign, but has taken his game to new heights this season. The former No. 1 pick has entered the All-Star conversation, and is proving to be one of the top all-around players in the game right now.
On Thursday night, the Pistons took the floor at Little Caesars Arena looking to extend their winning streak to six games. Things would end up going down to the wire against the Golden State Warriors, and Detroit would end up falling just short.
While the Pistons weren't able to secure a win, Cunningham still dazzled in the matchup. He filled the entire box score in 40 minutes of action, finishing with a stat line of 32 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and one block.
This performance marked the 29th time this season Cunningham has recorded at least five rebounds and assists in a game, the most in the NBA. The next closest player is reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic with 26. LA Lakers star LeBron James also isn't far behind with 24 such games.
Just before the halfway point in the season, Cunningham is proving he can be "the guy" for the Pistons on a nightly basis. Trajan Langdon improved the supporting cast around him, and it's resulted in the young guard posting career-highs across the board.
Cunningham has a lot of big names to compete with in the All-Star discussion, but with how he's performed this season, he is more than deserving of a nod. Only time will tell if fans and coaches around the league feel the same way.