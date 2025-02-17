Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Reflects on First All-Star Appearance
In the midst of his breakout season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was selected to an All-Star team. Before taking the floor in the newly-formatted event, the former No. 1 pick shared his thoughts on what the overall experience has been like.
Cunningham did double duty for the Pistons, also representing the franchise on Saturday night. He was selected to compete in the three-point contest, but was eliminated in the first round after posting a score of 16.
During one of his numerous media availabilities over the course of the weekend, Cunningham was asked his thoughts on the experience as a first-time All-Star. He admitted there's been more behind the scenes work than he expected, but has enjoyed himself overall.
"It's been a lot of fun," Cunningham said. "There's a lot more behind the scenes stuff that obviously I didn't know about like work and getting pulled different ways. It's been a lot of fun to experience and something I want to keep doing."
Unfortunately for Cunningham, things did not go his way in the new All-Star Game format. His squad was bounced in the first game by a final score of 41-32. The Pistons guard logged five minutes off the bench and finished with a stat line of five points, one rebound, and one assist on 2-for-3 shooting.
With the All-Star festivities behind him, Cunningham can get back to putting all his focus and attention into the Pistons. Currently sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, they are in a good position to end their playoff drought this season. Cunningham and company's first game out of the break is on February 21st against the San Antonio Spurs.