Pistons Star’s NBA Playoff Debut Stats Resemble Lakers’ Luke Doncic
So far, the Detroit Pistons are in good shape, battling in their first playoff series since 2019. Despite losing control during the fourth quarter of Game 1, Cade Cunningham and his squad picked up Detroit’s first postseason win in over a decade on Monday night in Game 2.
Many viewed Cunningham’s first two playoff performances as hot and cold. He notched a double-double in Game 1, but scored 21 points on low efficiency and had six turnovers.
Game 2 resulted in another double-double for Cunningham. He knocked down over 50 percent of his shots from the field and scored over 30 points while minimizing turnovers slightly. Through his first two games, Cunningham has joined the same company as two notable NBA figures—Luka Doncic and Oscar Robertson.
via @StatMamba: Cade Cunningham first two playoff games: 27.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 7.5 APG. The only other players to average those numbers in their first 2 playoff games are Luka & Robertson.
When it comes to young stars in the NBA, Cunningham is beginning to insert himself into the same tier as a player like Doncic. The first two performances of Cunningham’s playoff history are solid evidence that he belongs in the conversation of being one of the biggest up-and-coming stars.
While the Pistons struggled to build a playoff-caliber team around Cunningham through his first three seasons, year four has gone well. Cunningham was rewarded with an All-Star nod and could potentially earn more end-of-year honors soon.
For the time being, Cunningham and the Pistons are focused on their run against the Knicks. With the series tied up, Thursday’s Game 3 will be Cunningham’s first playoff home game of his career.